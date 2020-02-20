(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree on Wednesday on a large-scale reform in the country's oil industry for protection against US sanctions and created a presidential commission for this.

"I declare an emergency situation in the oil industry by constitutional and presidential decree in order to take urgent and necessary measures to ensure the country's energy security and protect the industry from imperialist aggression," Maduro said at a meeting with oil industry workers as broadcast in his Twitter account.

"Clause 2 creates a plenipotentiary presidential commission for the protection, restructuring and reorganization of the national oil industry," he said.