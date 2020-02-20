UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Signs Decree On Large-Scale Reform In Venezuela's Oil Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:00 AM

Maduro Signs Decree on Large-Scale Reform in Venezuela's Oil Industry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree on Wednesday on a large-scale reform in the country's oil industry for protection against US sanctions and created a presidential commission for this.

"I declare an emergency situation in the oil industry by constitutional and presidential decree in order to take urgent and necessary measures to ensure the country's energy security and protect the industry from imperialist aggression," Maduro said at a meeting with oil industry workers as broadcast in his Twitter account.

"Clause 2 creates a plenipotentiary presidential commission for the protection, restructuring and reorganization of the national oil industry," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Twitter Oil From Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

4 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

5 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

5 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

5 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

5 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.