Maduro Welcomes New OPEC+ Oil Cut Agreement as Historic

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday welcomed the agreement reached between the OPEC+ countries as historic and contributing to stability of oil markets.

"I welcome the historic agreement reached between the OPEC + countries, thereby contributing to the stability of the oil market and the recovery of the world economy and finances.

I congratulate all the delegations for their great capacity for dialogue and understanding," Maduro wrote on his official Twitter account.

OPEC+ countries held a 10-hour online negotiation where Russia, Saudi Arabia and other participants principally agreed to cut oil production by about a fifth.

The final document is yet to be signed as Mexico, a non-OPEC country, balked at the proposed cuts.