Maersk To Launch First Carbon Neutral Ship Within Two Years

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:16 PM

Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk announced Wednesday it would launch the "world's first carbon neutral" vessel by 2023, seven years ahead of its initial target

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk announced Wednesday it would launch the "world's first carbon neutral" vessel by 2023, seven years ahead of its initial target.

Originally scheduled for 2030, the company said in a statement that the launch had been "fast-tracked by advances in technology and increasing customer demand for sustainable supply chains." The ship will run on bio-methanol and will be deployed in one of Maersk's "intra-regional networks." Maersk also noted that around half of its 200 largest customers have already set, or are in the process of setting, "ambitious science-based or zero carbon targets for their supply chains, and the figure is on the rise.

"The shipping giant previously operated a massive oil division, but sold it to France's Total in 2017 and aims to go completely carbon neutral by 2050.

In 2020, it reported a drop of nearly 42 percent in emissions for the year as a whole. The company operates in 130 countries and employs some 80,000 people worldwide.

