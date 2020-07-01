Mainland China shares end higher

UrduPoint.com
Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:19 PM

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Share rose sharply in Shanghai on Wednesday as investors welcomed the easing of recently reimposed lockdowns in Beijing, lifting hopes a fresh outbreak of coronavirus had been brought under control.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.38 percent, or 41.31 points, to 3,025.98 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.79 percent, or 15.59 points, to 1,991.11.

Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.

