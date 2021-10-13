Mainland Chinese markets open down

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Mainland Chinese markets opened marginally lower on Wednesday morning as investors look ahead to the release of trade data later in the day and key inflation figures this week.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 3.44 points, to 3,543.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched up 0.21 points to 2,364.02.

Hong Kong morning trade was suspended owing to a typhoon.