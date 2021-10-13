UrduPoint.com

Mainland Chinese Markets Open Down

Wed 13th October 2021

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Mainland Chinese markets opened marginally lower on Wednesday morning as investors look ahead to the release of trade data later in the day and key inflation figures this week.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 3.44 points, to 3,543.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched up 0.21 points to 2,364.02.

Hong Kong morning trade was suspended owing to a typhoon.

