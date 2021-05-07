UrduPoint.com
Maize To Be Grown Over 1,330.7 Thousand Hectares During Current Season

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:40 PM

Maize to be grown over 1,330.7 thousand hectares during current season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Maize crop to be cultivated over 1,330.7 thousand hectares during crop sowing season 2021-22 in order to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as for exporting.

The crop production targets for the period under review were fixed at 6,855 thousand tons by achieving an estimated per-hectare output of 904 kg per hectare, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that during current season maize to be cultivated over 859.9 thousand hectares in Punjab to produce about 5, 950.9 thousand tons, adding that maize was a major crop of the country used for making different bakery items and used in feed manufacturing for poultry Industry.

He informed that country fetched a reasonable foreign exchange by exporting the above mentioned commodity to different countries.

In Punjab maize output were estimated at 6,916 kg per- hectares during the season and output in Sindh was fixed at 1, 111 kg per- hectare, he added.

Meanwhile, corn to be grown over 4.50 thousands hectares in Sindh and 461.08 thousand hectares in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively, whereas output for Sindh was fixed at 5.00 thousand tons and 895 thousand tons for KP during current season.

About 4.50 thousand hectares of land would put under corn production during current season in order to produce about 5.00 thousand tons of maize.

Average maize production during current season across the crop producing areas in the country was estimated at 5,15.27 kg per- hectare.

/395

