Major Central Banks Coordinate Action On Virus Crisis: European Central Bank

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:14 PM

as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the world economy

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Major central banks on Sunday announced coordinated action to keep liquidity flowing, the European Central Bank said, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the world economy.

"The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank are today announcing a coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing US dollar liquidity swap line arrangements," said an ECB statement.

More Stories From Business

