Major Cut Expected In Petrol Prices During Upcoming Changes In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Sources say cut in petrol prices is likely because of prices’ decline in petroleum products at international

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) A major cut in the petroleum products is expected during the upcoming changes in this regard, the sourcee close to the development said on Tuesday.

The sources said that decline in the prices is expeced due to downward trend in the global prices.

The new prices would be effective on April 15 [midnight] and would remain the same until the next order on first of May.

The reports suggested that Brent crude oil in the international market dropped to $64.

71 per barrel, which may lead to a reduction of Rs. 8 to Rs. 10 per litre in petroleum prices.

The sources said that the Federal government is currently imposing a levy of Rs. 70 per litre on petrol and diesel.

In light of the continuous decline in petroleum prices in the global market, the government has started now considering to increase the General Sales Tax (GST) rate.

Earlier, on March 31, instead of reducing the petroleum prices, the government adjusted electricity tariffs.

