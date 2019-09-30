Major Indian Gold Refinery Sovereign Metals Interested in Working With Russia - Director

Major Indian gold and silver refinery Sovereign Metals Limited is interested in working with Russia, which is known for its gold mining industry, the company's director, Viral Lodhiya, told Sputnik

"Currently we are not represented in the Russian market. But we are interested in entering the Russian market. We are interested in the gold/silver mining sector of Russia. Russia is one of the largest gold mining nation[s], and since we are a gold/silver refining company, we would want to enter that field," Lodhiya said.

According to Lodhiya, the main challenge for the cooperation within gold and silver industry would be government regulations in both countries.

"We would want the governments to make some trade treaty wherein both [of] the countries can start various business. We are also hopeful that very soon we can start gold business with Russia," Lodhiya said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok this month and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the event. A number of documents were signed alongside the meeting, including a strategy for boosting cooperation on trade, economy and investment.