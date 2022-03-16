Major stock market indices worldwide

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,107.67 points, up 43.70 points, or 1.43 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,765.31 points, up 228.07 points, or 1.98 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 18,956.02 points, up 540.94 points, or 2.94 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,169.30 points, up 71.90 points, or 1.01 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 25,567.50 points, up 221.02 points, or 0.87 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,274.61 points, up 38.57 points, or 1.19 percent.

