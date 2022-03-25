Major stock market indices worldwide

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 05:17 PM

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,247.16 points, down 3.10 points, or 0.10 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,315.35 points, up 9.85 points, or 0.08 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 21,735.61 points, down 210.34 points, or 0.96 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,423.90 points, up 36.80 points, or 0.50 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 28,328.50 points, up 218.11 points, or 0.78 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,398.33 points, down 1.37 points, or 0.04 percent.

>