Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,217.59 points, up 13.65 points, or 0.43 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,969.36 points, up 74.28 points, or 0.62 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 22,101.63 points, up 174.00 points, or 0.79 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,525.90 points, up 61.60 points, or 0.83 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 28,266.50 points, up 14.08 points, or 0.05 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,444.73 points, up 10.83 points, or 0.32 percent.