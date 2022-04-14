Major stock market indices worldwide

UrduPoint.com

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,203.63 points, up 16.81 points, or 0.53 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,662.59 points, up 94.42 points, or 0.82 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 21,463.35 points, up 88.98 points, or 0.42 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,521.40 points, up 42.40 points, or 0.57 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,922.00 points, up 78.51 points, or 0.29 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,346.00 points, up 3.78 points, or 0.11 percent.

