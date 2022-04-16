Major stock market indices worldwide

UrduPoint.com

Published April 16, 2022

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index opened at 4,449.12 points, up 2.53 points, or 0.06 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 34,628.46 points, up 63.87 points, or 0.18 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index opened at 13,647.43 points, up 3.84 points, or 0.03 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index opened at 14,098.48 points, up 22.04 points, or 0.16 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index opened at 7,580.80 points, up 0.00 points, or 0.00 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 opened at 6,557.66 points, up 15.52 points, or 0.24 percent.

