Major stock market indices worldwide

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,058.40 points, down 21.41 points, or 0.70 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,016.68 points, down 67.60 points, or 0.61 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,261.61 points, down 420.61 points, or 2.03 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,460.50 points, down 132.30 points, or 1.74 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,107.00 points, down 446.06 points, or 1.62 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,330.57 points, down 17.89 points, or 0.53 percent.