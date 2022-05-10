Major stock market indices worldwide

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 03:27 PM

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,965.78 points, down 38.36 points, or 1.28 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 10,601.40 points, down 164.23 points, or 1.53 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 19,300.68 points, down 701.

28 points, or 3.51 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,998.70 points, down 122.00 points, or 1.71 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,118.50 points, down 200.84 points, or 0.76 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,247.85 points, down 27.22 points, or 0.83 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,590.13 points, down 20.68 points, or 0.79 percent.

