Major stock market indices worldwide

(@FahadShabbir)

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index opened at 3,963.90 points, up 33.82 points, or 0.86 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 31,963.86 points, up 233.56 points, or 0.74 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index opened at 11,555.97 points, up 185.01 points, or 1.63 percent.

IN EUROPE The DAX Index opened at 13,837.42 points, up 97.78 points, or 0.71 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index opened at 7,286.94 points, up 53.60 points, or 0.74 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 opened at 6,208.61 points, up 2.35 points, or 0.04 percent.