Major stock market indices worldwide

(@FahadShabbir)

The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,149.94 points, up 0.88 points, or 0.03 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,313.41 points, up 3.13 points, or 0.03 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 21,106.41 points, down 17.52 points, or 0.08 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,266.80 points, down 19.80 points, or 0.27 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,336.50 points, down 32.93 points, or 0.12 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,236.99 points, down 1.93 points, or 0.06 percent.