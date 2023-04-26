UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Markets Mostly Retreat As Recession Fears Reignite

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Major stock markets mostly retreat as recession fears reignite

Major stock markets mostly slid and the dollar faltered Wednesday, fuelled by concerns for the banking sector and broader fears of global recession this year

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ):Major stock markets mostly slid and the dollar faltered Wednesday, fuelled by concerns for the banking sector and broader fears of global recession this year.

Tokyo and European indices headed south following Wall Street losses Tuesday.

This followed lacklustre US consumer data and as traders tracked earnings reports.

"Realisation is dawning that more ominous clouds are gathering over the US economy, causing fresh nervousness for investors," noted Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Those concerns were top of mind for traders after US-based First Republic Bank disclosed it lost more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter, intensifying concerns about its long-term prospects after the failures of other mid-sized banks.

Shares of First Republic plunged 49 per cent, pressuring other regional banks that have been seen as vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the US Conference Board reported a bigger-than-expected drop in consumer confidence in April.

Also weighing on sentiment was the question of interest rates, with Sweden's Riksbank on Wednesday hiking its guiding rate by a half-point to 3.5 percent as it tried to rein in double-digit inflation.

The US Federal Reserve is also mulling further inflation-fighting hikes.

Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya said the overall outlook suggested "the Fed can stay on their tightening course with the risks of a June hike still remaining on the table".

On the corporate front, Google parent company Alphabet beat market expectations in the first quarter of 2023 with a net profit of $15 billion, the company said after the close of Wall Street on Tuesday.

Microsoft's results for the first three months of the year also pleased investors, lifted by its industry-leading business cloud products.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,869.70 Frankfurt - DAX 40: DOWN 0.6 percent at 15,784.98 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.9 percent at 7,464.85 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.9 percent at 4,340.10 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 19,757.27 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,264.10 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 28,416.47 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 33,530.83 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1058 from $1.0975 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2486 from $1.2409 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 133.44 yen from 133.73 yen Euro/pound: UP at 88.59 pence from 88.40 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.2 percent at $80.64 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2 percent at $77.20 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Business Dollar Company Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Sweden Euro Money April June Market From Top Billion

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah hosts International Conferen ..

University of Sharjah hosts International Conference on Physics of Advanced Mate ..

25 seconds ago
 Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging c ..

Dominant US dollar faces challenge from emerging currencies

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan launches World Cup preparations on Thursd ..

Pakistan launches World Cup preparations on Thursday

17 minutes ago
 President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) seeks extension in las ..

6 minutes ago
 Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free E ..

Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free Eid Al Fitr holiday at sea

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.