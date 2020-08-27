Majority of Canadian Restaurants Could Close Permanently Within Next 3 Months - Study

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Three out of five Canadian restaurants could close permanently within the next three months, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said following the release of a study conducted in conjunction with Statistics Canada.

"[The study] found that 29 percent of accommodation and food service businesses cannot operate at all with social distancing measures in effect. A further 31 percent will only able to remain operational for up to 90 days with distancing measures in effect.

In other words, up to 60 percent of the industry could fail within three months," Canadian Survey on Business Conditions said on Wednesday.

The business advocacy group said that the time to act is now to prevent such an outcome and announced the launching of a campaign to support the struggling industry.

According to Statistics Canada's report issued in May, the accommodation and food services industry has seen a 57.4 percent decline in value over the same period last year.