UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majority Of Canadian Restaurants Could Close Permanently Within Next 3 Months - Study

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:40 AM

Majority of Canadian Restaurants Could Close Permanently Within Next 3 Months - Study

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Three out of five Canadian restaurants could close permanently within the next three months, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said following the release of a study conducted in conjunction with Statistics Canada.

"[The study] found that 29 percent of accommodation and food service businesses cannot operate at all with social distancing measures in effect. A further 31 percent will only able to remain operational for up to 90 days with distancing measures in effect.

In other words, up to 60 percent of the industry could fail within three months," Canadian Survey on Business Conditions said on Wednesday.

The business advocacy group said that the time to act is now to prevent such an outcome and announced the launching of a campaign to support the struggling industry.

According to Statistics Canada's report issued in May, the accommodation and food services industry has seen a 57.4 percent decline in value over the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Canada Same Chamber May Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

4 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

4 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

4 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

5 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.