Majority of Companies From EU, G7 Countries Continue Operation in Russia - Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Less than 9% of companies headquartered in the European Union and G7 countries have left Russia since the start of its military operation in Ukraine, while the majority continue to work there, a survey conducted by Switzerland's University of St. Gallen showed on Thursday.

"Their (Swiss researchers) findings challenge the narrative that there is a vast exodus of Western firms leaving the market. In effect, many firms headquartered in these nations have resisted pressures from governments, the media, and NGOs to leave Russia since the invasion of Ukraine," the university said in a press release regarding the survey.

Before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, a total of 2,405 subsidiaries owned by 1,404 EU and G7 companies operated in Russia, the data showed.

"Our findings show that less than 9% of this pool of companies had divested at least one of their subsidiaries in Russia," the document read.

The research also revealed that fewer than 18% of US subsidiaries, 15% of Japanese and only 8.3% of EU firms have actually left the Russian market. Meanwhile, the EU and G7 firms remaining in Russia are 19.5% German, 12.4% American and 7% Japanese.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Western nations and their allies have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia, while many foreign companies announced suspending, terminating or limiting their operations in the country.