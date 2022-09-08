Majority of EU States Will Probably Not Support Price Cap on Russian Gas - Source

The majority of the European Union member states will most likely not support the idea to impose a price cap on Russian gas, an EU source told reporters on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The majority of the European Union member states will most likely not support the idea to impose a price cap on Russian gas, an EU source told reporters on Thursday.

The source said the EU countries want to understand what affect this idea would have on the market.