Majority of US Voters Place High Energy Price Worries Above Climate Change Concerns - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) A majority of voters in the United States said they believe that the US government should focus more on addressing rising energy prices than combating climate change, a results of a new Rasmussen poll report revealed on Monday.

"Fifty-two percent (52%) of voters believe Congress and President Joe Biden should focus more on increasing oil and gas drilling to help reduce energy prices, but 34% think the policy focus should be more on limiting carbon dioxide emissions in an attempt to reduce climate change," a release explaining the poll said.

Almost three-quarters of Republicans, 74%, said they believe increased oil and gas drilling should be the policy focus, as well as 54% of unaffiliated voters, according to Rasmussen.

In contrast, a majority of Democratic voters, 54%, want the US to focus more on reducing climate impacts, the release said.

A total of 82% of US voters are concerned about rising energy and gas prices, including 60% who said that they are "very concerned" about the situation, the release added.

Legislation to dramatically increase domestic oil and gas production was favored by 60% of respondents and opposed by 30%, with the remaining voters unsure, according to the release.