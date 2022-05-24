UrduPoint.com

Majority Of US Voters Say Their Personal Financial Situation Worsening - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 09:57 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Fifty-six percent of US voters say they believe their personal financial situation is getting worse due to raising inflation and other economic pressures, an exclusive Harvard CAPS/Harris poll revealed as reported by The Hill on Tuesday.

The majority of respondents, 56%, said that things are getting worse for them financially - the highest recorded percentage in the poll's history, the report said. Only 48% of poll respondents said that their financial situations were worsening last month, the report added.

Conversely, an all-time low of 20% of respondents said that their financial situation is improving, the report said. The downturn in economic optimism comes amid record high gas prices and the fastest rising inflation in four decades, the report added.

The majority of US adults now believe that they are becoming worse off economically under the Biden administration that represents the most critical read on voting moods for the upcoming midterm elections, Harvard CAPS/Harris Co-Director Mark Penn was cited as saying in the report regarding the poll results.

The poll also found that President Joe Biden's approval rating remains low, with 41% approving of his work and 55% disapproving, the report also said. Biden's worst feedback comes on his handling of the economy, on which just 35% of respondents give him approval, the report added.

More Stories From Business

