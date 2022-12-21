UrduPoint.com

Making Trump's Tax Returns Public To Unleash Political Retribution In Congress - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Publication of former US President Donald Trump's tax return documents will unleash a cycle of political retribution between the Democrats supporting the move and the Republicans opposing it, Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady said on Tuesday.

The House Ways and Means Committee convened on Tuesday to discuss whether to release the information to the public about Trump's tax returns after years of the fruitless efforts by Democrats.

"If taken, this committee action will set a terrible precedent that unleashes a dangerous new political weapon that reaches far beyond the former president and overturns decades of privacy protections for average Americans that have existed since Watergate," Brady told reporters.

"(W)e worry this will unleash a cycle of political retribution in Congress."

Republicans are concerned that if the committee moves forward with its action in Trump's case, it will "jeopardize the right of every American to be protected from political targeting by Congress," Brady added.

"Going forward, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee will have nearly unlimited power to target and make public the tax returns of private citizens," Brady said.

