Malakand CCI vows industrialization, generation of employment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Founder President Malakand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Shoaib Khan has said that industrialization, generation of employment opportunities and promotion of export from the province and the country was the mission of their chamber.

He expressed these views while addressing an Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Malakand Chamber on Tuesday.

Besides, Senior Vice President, Amir Naushad Khan, Vice President, Ammad Khan and members' executive body a large number of local businessmen also attended the meeting.

Mohammad Shoaib Khan said that the people of the area were living in poverty. However, he was hopeful that the establishment of Dargai Industrial Estate would prove a catalyst for industrialization and generation of employment for the youth of the area.

The AGM also approved accounts of the chamber for the year 2021-22 and while commending the efforts of the founding president, Mohammad Shoaib Khan, Senior Vice President, Amir Naushad Khan and Vice President, Ammad Khan, expressed full confidence in them.

The meeting also expressed solidarity with the flood affected people and offered fateha for the eternal peace of those who have lost their lives in the recent floods. The meeting also reiterated their resolve of extending financial assistance to flood affected people.