UrduPoint.com

Malakand CCI Vows Industrialization, Generation Of Employment

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Malakand CCI vows industrialization, generation of employment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Founder President Malakand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Shoaib Khan has said that industrialization, generation of employment opportunities and promotion of export from the province and the country was the mission of their chamber.

He expressed these views while addressing an Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Malakand Chamber on Tuesday.

Besides, Senior Vice President, Amir Naushad Khan, Vice President, Ammad Khan and members' executive body a large number of local businessmen also attended the meeting.

Mohammad Shoaib Khan said that the people of the area were living in poverty. However, he was hopeful that the establishment of Dargai Industrial Estate would prove a catalyst for industrialization and generation of employment for the youth of the area.

The AGM also approved accounts of the chamber for the year 2021-22 and while commending the efforts of the founding president, Mohammad Shoaib Khan, Senior Vice President, Amir Naushad Khan and Vice President, Ammad Khan, expressed full confidence in them.

The meeting also expressed solidarity with the flood affected people and offered fateha for the eternal peace of those who have lost their lives in the recent floods. The meeting also reiterated their resolve of extending financial assistance to flood affected people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Flood Malakand Dargai Chamber Commerce From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

24 minutes ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

58 minutes ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

2 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

2 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.