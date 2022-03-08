Malaysia attracts record-breaking approved investments last year

Malaysia attracted 306.5 billion ringgit (about 73.28 billion U.S dollars) of approved investments in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors in 2021, up 83.1 percent from 2020, underpinned by higher foreign direct investment (FDI), the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said on Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Malaysia attracted 306.5 billion Ringgit (about 73.28 billion U.S Dollars) of approved investments in the manufacturing, services and Primary sectors in 2021, up 83.1 percent from 2020, underpinned by higher foreign direct investment (FDI), the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said on Tuesday.

MIDA said in a statement that FDI accounted for nearly 68.1 percent of approved investments, surging 224.9 percent to 208.6 billion ringgit in 2021 from 64.2 billion ringgit in 2020.

The remaining 31.9 percent came from domestic direct investment at 97.9 billion ringgit.

According to MIDA, the Netherlands (78 billion ringgit), Singapore (47.3 billion ringgit), China (31.3 billion ringgit), Austria (18.9 billion ringgit) and Japan (9.

9 billion ringgit) accounted for 88.9 percent of total FDI approved in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors.

Malaysia's manufacturing sector secured projects worth 195.1 billion ringgit in 2021, soaring 113.7 percent from 91.3 billion ringgit in 2020.

The electrical and electronics (E&E) industry received the most approved investments worth 148 billion ringgit.

Meanwhile, the services sector attracted 94.1 billion ringgit from 3,803 approved projects.

The top five contributors of approved investments in this sector were real estate, global establishments, financial services, utilities and information and communications.

The primary sector approved investments, on the other hand, jumped 183.6 percent year-on-year to 17.3 billion ringgit in 2021.