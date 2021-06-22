Malaysia gives export status to 'Fauji Meat Limited': Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commence and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday appreciated the 'Fauji Meat Limited,' the largest meat plant in Pakistan, on its approval by the government of Malaysia for exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commence and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday appreciated the 'Fauji Meat Limited,' the largest meat plant in Pakistan, on its approval by the government of Malaysia for exports.

This showed that international acceptability and demand of Pakistani meat was gradually increasing, the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"I commend the efforts made by Ministry of Trade and Investment Counsellor at Kualalumpur in this regard and urge him to provide maximum facilitation to our meat exporters to obtain similar approvals" he said.

He has shared the curtain-raiser event of Pakistan Pavilion 'Expo 2020 Debai' held in Karachi.

The event was attended by the Chief Guest, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Arif Ahmad Khan, distinguished guest from the business community and media.

The Adviser said the Pakistan Pavilion would attract investors and tourists to Pakistan.

Every province and region of Pakistan would participate to project opportunities in investment and trade, culture and tourism potential, he said.

Razak Dawood said that coordination with all the stakeholders was underway to make it an all-inclusive event that represented every region and culture of Pakistan.

MOC will collaborate with Information Ministry to further strengthen the communication of Dubai EXPO 2020, he added.

He said this was a very suitable platform to show the "The Hidden Treasure" of Pakistan, to the world, which they not had seen before.

The Adviser said this would also enhance 'Made in Pakistan' branding and further highlight the diversification of Pakistan.