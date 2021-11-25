Malaysia interested to foster trade ties with Pakistan

Malaysia is interested to further enhance trade ties with Pakistan as both countries have good potential to do trade in many items that would help their economies to grow and progress, said Charge d'Affaires, High Commission of Malaysia, Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh

During his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said that Malaysia also intends to further expand industrial training in Pakistan including technical and vocational education training, research and development, as well as commercialization and innovation to benefit Pakistan's economy, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

President, Pak-Malaysia Business Council, Datuk Nazir has also accompanied him at the occasion.

Faisal Ahmad said that Malaysia was providing good incentives to its Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and close cooperation between the SMEs of two countries would help in promoting bilateral trade.

He said that Malaysia was keen to import security guards from Pakistan for which documentary work was in process.

He said that many Pakistani products were reaching the Malaysian market via third countries at higher cost and stressed promoting direct trade between the two countries.

President, Pak-Malaysia Business Council emphasized for developing strong business linkages between the private sectors of both countries to take business and investment relations to the next higher level.

President, ICCI, Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that Pakistan preferred to promote trade with Malaysia as it provided easy access to bigger ASEAN market.

He said that Pakistani Halal meat, IT products, fruits, vegetables and many other products have good potential in the Malaysian market and Malaysia should enhance their imports from Pakistan.

He identified tourism and infrastructure development as potential areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries. He stressed for promoting frequency of direct flights between Pakistan and Malaysia to promote business relations. � Senior Vice President ICCI, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh said that our Chamber was considering holding another business conference in Malaysia and the High Commission of Malaysia should cooperate in the execution of this event.

Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Faheem Khan said that both countries should encourage regular exchange of trade delegations to explore new avenues of mutual collaboration between the two friendly countries.

Baser Daud, Sheikh Ejaz, Saeed Khan, Ch. Muhammad Ali, Akhtar Hussain, Khalid Mehmood, Raja Imtiaz, Shahbaz Sheikh, Fahad Farid, Muhammad Naveed, Abbas Hashmi, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also shared useful ideas for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.