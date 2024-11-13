Malaysia Keen On Importing Pakistani Food Products: FTO Coordinator
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Saif Ur Rehman on Wednesday said that Malaysian buyers have shown a keen interest in importing high-quality food products from Pakistan that meet international standards.
Currently, he is on a two-week visit to Malaysia, leading the Pak Food delegation to explore export markets and joint ventures with counterparts, said a news release.
He said growing demand of Pakistani food products reflects a shared appreciation for premium food items and highlighted the potential for strengthening trade ties between the two countries.
Pakistan, known for its rich agricultural resources and diverse food products, offers an array products of rice, fresh fruits, spices, and processed foods, which align well with the tastes and preferences of the Malaysian market, he added.
He said the focus on quality, safety, and adherence to international food standards has enhanced the popularity of Pakistani food products in Malaysia.
With advancements in production, packaging, and food safety, Pakistani manufacturers have been able to meet the stringent quality requirements expected in international markets.
He said this alignment with global standards gives Malaysian buyers confidence in the safety and premium quality of Pakistani imports.
He also highlighted the country commitment to maintaining competitive pricing while upholding quality makes it an attractive source of destination for Malaysian food importers.
He said trade fairs, online platforms, and business delegations have further facilitated connections between Malaysian buyers and Pakistani suppliers, creating a favorable environment for expanding this trade relationship.
As demand continues to grow, the future looks promising for increased food product exports from Pakistan to Malaysia.
