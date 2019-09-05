UrduPoint.com
Malaysia Not Planning To Sign Deals At EEF, But Investment Talks Ongoing - Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:10 AM

Malaysia is not planning to sign any deals with Russian companies at the ongoing Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), but it has been talking to Russian firms about the possibility of more direct investment, the country's prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, told Sputnik in an interview,

"We have no plans to sign any agreement at the moment, but we will see whether there is a need for that," the prime minister said, when asked if Malaysia was planning to sign any deals at the EEF currently held in Russia's Vladivostok.

At the same time, Malaysia has been "talking to Russian companies about the possibility of their getting involved more in Malaysian economic development, particularly with foreign direct investment," the prime minister said. 

"Malaysia is a trading nation, we are always trying to find new markets. And we see that eastern part of Russia  may be a good place for us to have a market for our exports," Mohamad said.

