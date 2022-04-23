UrduPoint.com

Malaysia Scrutinizing Russian Financial Messaging System - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Malaysia Scrutinizing Russian Financial Messaging System - Ambassador

Malaysian financial institutions are carefully examining the Russian financial messaging system and are ready to join if it meets a number of criteria, Malaysian Ambassador in Moscow Bala Chandran told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Malaysian financial institutions are carefully examining the Russian financial messaging system and are ready to join if it meets a number of criteria, Malaysian Ambassador in Moscow Bala Chandran told Sputnik.

Apart from Malaysia, every other partner country doing business with Russia has such considerations, with all of them now exploring opportunities to pursue the business further, Chandran said, while expressing confidence that if the system represents a good commercial solution, foreign institutions will definitely join.

At the same time, Russian private sector has become a lot more interested in Malaysia's industry. The key areas of their interest are health care and medical equipment, particularly dentistry, as well as agricultural exports, particularly palm oil, the ambassador noted. Malaysian companies are more frequently invited to Russia to present their products, and they now are looking into opportunities in the Russian market, he added.

In addition, Malaysia is now promoting a new high-quality fiber, kenaf, widely utilized in the shipping industry for packaging, Chandran said, stressing that by supplying this material, Malaysia can contribute significantly to Russian agricultural imports and shore up Russian manufacturing and the economy in general. Supplies of kenaf are being discussed by the bilateral economic cooperation commission as well as at the government level, he said.

A meeting of the Russian-Malaysian commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation will probably be convened in the second quarter of the year, the ambassador said, recalling that the last meeting took place two years ago, with the 2021 meeting in Malaysia being canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Moscow Russia Oil Same Malaysia Market All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sadiq Sanjrani is likely to administer oath to Ham ..

Sadiq Sanjrani is likely to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz: Sources

20 minutes ago
 S.Africa's deadly floods shine spotlight on housin ..

S.Africa's deadly floods shine spotlight on housing crisis

26 seconds ago
 CMIT Balochistan forms committee to probe schemes ..

CMIT Balochistan forms committee to probe schemes reflected in PSDP 2018-19

28 seconds ago
 Imran's attempts to regain power through agitation ..

Imran's attempts to regain power through agitation, bound to fail: ANP leaders

29 seconds ago
 Pakistan hockey Amsterdam on 15-day Europe tour

Pakistan hockey Amsterdam on 15-day Europe tour

33 seconds ago
 Minister takes notice of stabing-during-snatching ..

Minister takes notice of stabing-during-snatching incident in Naseem Nagar

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.