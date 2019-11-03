UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Threatens To Ditch EU Plane Makers In Favor Of Russia Amid Palm Oil Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Malaysia Threatens to Ditch EU Plane Makers in Favor of Russia Amid Palm Oil Row

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Malaysia may switch from European-made planes to those manufactured by Russia unless the European Union abandons plans to curb palm oil use, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at the ASEAN business and Investment Summit on Saturday.

In mid-March, the European Commission released a draft regulation that, if adopted, may significantly reduce the amount of palm oil used in biofuel in the EU. Europe argues that palm oil cultivation causes excessive deforestation.

"Well if you cut down on imports of palm oil from Malaysia, we will cut down on some of our imports from you - in equal amount.

We will do exactly what Mr. [Donald] Trump does ... Supposing if they don't take Malaysian palm oil, we can stop buying [European] airplanes. We'll buy some Russian planes or something like that," the prime minister said.

In his speech, he also noted that ASEAN should speak with one voice in addressing global issues, including in trade matters.

Malaysia and Indonesia, the world's largest producers and exporters of palm oil, have repeatedly expressed their concerns over the EU potential move. Back in March, Mohamad threatened to retaliate against the EU decision by purchasing new fighter jets from China instead of European manufacturers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Russia Europe China Threatened European Union Oil Trump Buy Indonesia Malaysia March May From

Recent Stories

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

36 minutes ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

55 minutes ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

55 minutes ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

1 hour ago

Continuing sea disturbances in Arabian Gulf

2 hours ago

25 mmb of crude imported by Japan from UAE in Sept ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.