Malaysia To Launch New Car In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:28 PM

Malaysia to launch new car in 2021

Malaysia said Friday it will launch a locally manufactured car in 2021

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Malaysia said Friday it will launch a locally manufactured car in 2021.

The announcement came as the country's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad drove visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a Proton Persona car, a 1983 model founded by Mahathir.

Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking said that the first model of the new national car will be launched by March 2021, local daily The Star reported.

"It will likely be a C-segment sedan [developed] by DreamEDGE company," he told a news conference at the company office.

The report said that Japanese carmaker Daihatsu Motor will lend support in "areas of advanced technology" but not be an equity partner to the local company.

"The project will be privately funded and would not use government funds," the minister said.

The company is expected to come up with the first prototype in March 2020.

"They (DreamEDGE) have a good business model and we believe this can work� the prime minister is convinced with [the proposal]," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Business Company Car Malaysia Joko Widodo March 2020 Government Industry

