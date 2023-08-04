Open Menu

Malaysia To Open Trade Office In Karachi, Commence Direct Flights: CG Herman

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Malaysia to open trade office in Karachi, commence direct flights: CG Herman

Consul General of Malaysia, Herman Hardynata Bin Ahmad, on Friday, said that his country was keen to enhance trade and investment ties with Pakistan and efforts were underway to open a trade office in Karachi and commencing direct flights from Kualalumpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Consul General of Malaysia, Herman Hardynata Bin Ahmad, on Friday, said that his country was keen to enhance trade and investment ties with Pakistan and efforts were underway to open a trade office in Karachi and commencing direct flights from Kualalumpur.

An 18-member Malaysian trade delegation, comprising representatives from food, agriculture, cosmetics, textiles and other sectors, will be arriving in Karachi next week to explore possibilities of enhancing trade ties, he informed during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

The consul general said that Malaysian trade office will be activated in Karachi by the end of the year and presence of Malaysian trade representative would result in improving trade ties with the business community of Karachi which is very important to Malaysia.

A Malaysian Airline will also be commencing direct flights between Kualalumpur and Karachi for promoting trade ties and also opening up tourism opportunities, he further said adding that efforts were being made to timely complete all the formalities for the direct flights by the end of this year.

Referring to Pakistan Malaysia Free Trade Agreement (FTA) he said that FTA between the two countries was being refreshed by adding more tradable items in the lists which would help increasing trade volume between the two brotherly countries.

Herman Hardynata urged the business community to take advantage of the immense opportunities of exporting goods to Malaysia as a lot of goods being manufactured in Karachi would find a very good market in Malaysia.

On the matter of visa-free access to Malaysia, the Envoy said that visa free facility was usually a reciprocal arrangement between countries so if Malaysia and Pakistan mutually agree, the visa free facility can be arranged. Currently, all the visa applications for visiting Malaysia are processed within 48 hours and even earlier than that in case of emergency, he informed.

President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, in his remarks, stressed on enhancing trade volume of the two countries and said that the bilateral trade volume was far below its full potential as Pakistan's exports to Malaysia were just around $300 million.

He pointed out that Pakistan's trade volume with the ASEAN bloc was around $9 billion while Pakistan and ASEAN countries could further deepen cooperation in various areas such as transport, energy, communications, information technology and agricultural research.

"Pakistan can learn from the Malaysian Tourism Model as we have tremendous potential in the tourism sector," he said and also highlighted potential for joint ventures and investment in the areas of Islamic Finance, energy, low-cost housing, infrastructure development, telecommunications, and education.

Tariq Yousuf extended full support and cooperation to Malaysian CG for forthcoming visit of Malaysian trade delegation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Exports Business Education Agriculture Visit Malaysia Chamber Visa Market Commerce Textile All From Agreement Industry Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from t ..

Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from ties with China

1 minute ago
 Shopkeeper killed by unknown assailants

Shopkeeper killed by unknown assailants

1 minute ago
 Brent Oil Price Exceeds $86 Per Barrel for 1st Tim ..

Brent Oil Price Exceeds $86 Per Barrel for 1st Time Since April 17 - Trading Dat ..

1 minute ago
 Ex-Biden Partner Says Family's Ties to Burisma Par ..

Ex-Biden Partner Says Family's Ties to Burisma Part of Broader Influence Battle ..

1 minute ago
 Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

Song "Jails of Kashmir" released

10 minutes ago
 National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincia ..

National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincial metropolis to honor brave fi ..

10 minutes ago
Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' D ..

Commissioner, DIG pay tribute on Police Martyrs' Day in Abbottabad

7 minutes ago
 Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabsha ..

Sindh health minister inaugurates BIUT in Nawabshah

7 minutes ago
 Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

Kashmir to observe Aug 05 as Black Day

7 minutes ago
 Man killed, sister injured in road accident

Man killed, sister injured in road accident

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects work on Ring Road Southern ..

17 minutes ago
 Kashmir's Diaspora to observe Aug 5 as Black Day

Kashmir's Diaspora to observe Aug 5 as Black Day

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business