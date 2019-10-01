Malaysia to supply palm byproducts to Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Malaysian Consul General Khair-ul-Nazran Abd Rahman has pledged to supply all palm byproducts to Pakistan at very reasonable prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Malaysian Consul General Khair-ul-Nazran Abd Rahman has pledged to supply all palm byproducts to Pakistan at very reasonable prices.

He was addressing as chief guest at annual dinner of Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) at a local hotel where Regional Manager MPOB Johri Minal and renowned businessman Abdul Rashid Jan Muhammad attended the event as guests of honour.

The consulate general said, "We have a very good relationship with all traders of Pakistan and especially the importers of ghee, oil and soap industry and efforts will be made to improve it further.

We will also endeavor to supply all palm byproducts at very reasonable prices so that it is accessible to the general consumers." Khair-ul-Nazran vowed that there would be fruitful talks between the ministers of the two countries so that the businessmen and the people of both Islamic countries benefit from each other. He reiterated that genuine problems of soap industry related to Malaysia would be solved in an amicable manner and all obstacles would soon be removed.

Guest of honor Rasheed Jan Mohammad appreciated the services of the chairman of Soap Association and requested the Malaysian consulate general to play his role in promoting the soap industry.

Earlier in the welcome address, the outgoing PSMA chairman, Usman Ahmed, said that Malaysia exported raw materials of soap to Pakistan. He also briefed the Consul General of Malaysia about the issues facing the soap industry.

Highlighting the importance of the soap industry, he presented manufacturing data of washing soap, toilet soap, detergent powder, value additions and revenue figures etc.

He also spoke about trade agreements between Pakistan and Malaysia as well as importance of trade volume under the FTA (Free Trade Agreement) and PTA (Preferential Trade Agreement).

He mentioned that most of the raw materials for Pakistan's soap industry were imported from Malaysia, asserting that balance of trade was in favour of Malaysia so Malaysia should give maximum facilities to Pakistan's soap manufacturers especially during obtaining Malaysian visa.

Usman Ahmed also emphasized that Malaysian investors should invest more in Pakistan so that Pakistani products could have better access to Malaysian market.

Paying vote of thanks at the end, newly-elected PSMA Chairman Zafar Mahmood assured that they would do their utmost to solve the problems of soap industry.