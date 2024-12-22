Open Menu

Malaysian Delegation's Visit To Boost Bilateral Agro, Food Trade

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Malaysian delegation's visit to boost bilateral agro, food trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A visiting nine-members high-level agro and food delegation of Malaysia to Pakistan will enhance bilateral trade in agricultural and food products between the two Muslim countries.

Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), regional Standing Committee on Food, Shahid Imran, expressed these views while talking to a delegation of food exporters led by Zia-ur- Rehman here Sunday.

The Convener mentioned that the Malaysian delegation led by Dato Syed Abu Hassan, visiting Pakistan under the directive of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as part of efforts to further strengthen bilateral trade. The delegation held result-oriented meetings with Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive Officer of Trade Development Authority Pakistan ( TDAP) and Secretary Shehryar Taj, who assured them of their full support in facilitating business-to-business (B2B) engagements with leading Pakistani exporters. The Secretary briefed the delegates that Pakistan has a robust capacity to meet Malaysia’s growing demand for high-quality agro and food products including snacks.

The delegation expressed interest in expanding imports to address their domestic needs.

He said the meeting underscored the importance of leveraging the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA) to reduce tariffs and improve market access for Pakistani products.

Shahid Imran mentioned that Zubair Motiwala reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment in boosting Pakistan’s agro-export potential, stating, “Malaysia remains a key trading partner in Southeast Asia. We will work closely with stakeholders, including exporters and regulatory authorities, to ensure compliance with Malaysian standards and maximize export opportunities.”

Dato expressed confidence in Pakistan’s agricultural potential and appreciated the efforts of TDAP and the Ministry of Commerce in fostering trade relations.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation through enhanced trade delegations, capacity-building initiatives, and market intelligence sharing.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision to not only increase bilateral trade but also explore avenues for long-term economic collaboration in the agro-food sector.

