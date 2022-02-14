Malaysian envoy to visit SCCI

Charged'Affaires of High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Deddy Faisal Ahmad will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022

SCCI Public Relations Officer (PRO) Tajammul Hussain told APP that the envoy would discuss matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting scheduled to be held at the SCCI.