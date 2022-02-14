UrduPoint.com

Malaysian Envoy To Visit SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 05:36 PM

Malaysian envoy to visit SCCI

Charged'Affaires of High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Deddy Faisal Ahmad will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Charged'Affaires of High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Deddy Faisal Ahmad will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022.

SCCI Public Relations Officer (PRO) Tajammul Hussain told APP that the envoy would discuss matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting scheduled to be held at the SCCI.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Malaysia Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines afte ..

Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot

2 minutes ago
 Belarus Will Take Part in OSCE Meeting Requested b ..

Belarus Will Take Part in OSCE Meeting Requested by Baltic States - Belarusian E ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Education Department directed to complete appoi ..

KP Education Department directed to complete appointment of teachers till March ..

2 minutes ago
 1.2 million people benefit from ERC’s winter aid ..

1.2 million people benefit from ERC’s winter aid campaign

8 minutes ago
 Success comes with a struggle and intense dedicati ..

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedication, Muhammad Ismail

30 minutes ago
 Senate refers six bills to committees

Senate refers six bills to committees

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>