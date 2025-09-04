Malaysian Food Festival opens in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad, in collaboration with Serena Hotel, Thursday launched the "Journey to Malaysia: Exploring Diverse Flavors and Culinary Traditions of Southeast Asia" Food Festival at Zamana Restaurant.

The week-long festival showcases Malaysia's rich cultural heritage through its vibrant food traditions.

The festival was inaugurated by Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, alongside Christoph Hoeflich, General Manager of Islamabad Serena Hotel.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the diplomatic corps, business community, media representatives, and friends of Malaysia.

The Food Festival highlights Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage through its traditional cuisine, such as Roti Canai (flaky flatbread served with curry), Nasi Lemak (coconut milk rice with sambal and condiments), and Teh Tarik (Malaysia’s signature pulled tea).

A wide selection of appetizers, mains, and desserts are being prepared by chefs specially flown in from Malaysia, showcasing the unique blend of Malay, Chinese, and Indian culinary traditions that form Malaysia’s gastronomic diversity.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Ambassador Azhar expressed his appreciation to Serena Hotel for hosting the event and noted that food serves as a bridge that brings people and cultures closer together.

He highlighted that the festival coincides with Malaysia’s 68th National Day celebrations and reflects the country’s theme of Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni, which places people and community at the centre of progress.

Christoph Hoeflich, General Manager of Islamabad Serena Hotel, expressed his gratitude to the High Commissioner of Malaysia for partnering in this cultural initiative.

He emphasized that sharing and celebrating each other’s traditions helps strengthen cultural understanding, and food serves as one of the most meaningful connections, bringing people together through the universal joy of discovering new flavours.

The festival is also an opportunity to promote Malaysia’s upcoming tourism initiatives, including its role as ASEAN Chair in 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026, which aims to attract visitors from across the globe to discover the nation’s rich culture, diverse attractions, and warm hospitality.

Over the course of the week, visitors to Zamana Restaurant will be treated not only to authentic Malaysian cuisine but also to a visual showcase on a large screen highlighting Malaysia’s natural beauty, diverse tourist attractions, and upcoming initiatives such as the ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The combination of food and visuals offers guests a complete journey into the rich culture and future vision of Malaysia.

The Malaysia Food Festival runs daily from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Zamana Restaurant, Serena Hotel, Islamabad, till September 10.