UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysian GDP Suffers Sharpest Contraction Since 1998

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:18 PM

Malaysian GDP suffers sharpest contraction since 1998

Malaysia's economy last year contracted at its fastest pace in more than two decades, as the coronavirus shuttered businesses and hammered the country's key exports, data showed Thursday

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Malaysia's economy last year contracted at its fastest pace in more than two decades, as the coronavirus shuttered businesses and hammered the country's key exports, data showed Thursday.

Full-year gross domestic product shrank 5.6 percent, the statistics department said, marking the worst performance since a 7.4-percent drop in 1998 during the Asian financial crisis.

In the fourth quarter, GDP slipped 3.4 percent year-on-year, worse than had been forecast as a virus resurgence forced authorities to reimpose measures to curb its spread.

The Southeast Asian nation initially kept the virus in check by quickly imposing a lockdown last year that closed most businesses for weeks, but it was hit hard by a second wave once restrictions were eased.

Net exports fell 12.3 percent in 2020, official data showed.

Malaysia's economy is underpinned by exports of commodities including oil and gas, and palm oil as well as manufactured goods such as electronics.

The manufacturing sector shrank 2.6 percent, the agricultural sector declined 2.2 percent, and construction shrank by a fifth.

Despite the dismal figures, there was evidence that an upturn "in the manufacturing and commodity sectors has taken root", Yeah Kim Leng, economics professor at Sunway University business school, told AFP.

But he warned that "the pandemic resurgence and accompanying containment measures will likely dampen the economic recovery in the first half of this year".

The International Monetary Fund has warned global GDP will be about $22 trillion smaller than previously expected between 2020 and 2025 because of the virus crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Oil Malaysia Gas 2020 Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Talks between govt and protesting employees succee ..

8 minutes ago

EU's Hydrogen Supplies System Can Be Comprised of ..

5 minutes ago

Zulfi, grateful to Lankan PM for allowing COVID bu ..

5 minutes ago

CTP issue 10,670 challan slips on wrong parking

5 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

15 minutes ago

Kashmiri Martyrs' sacrifices won't go waste: Misha ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.