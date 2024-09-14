Open Menu

Malaysian High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Dato' Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on the newly appointed Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Ambassador Amna Baloch, who officially assumed her post on September 11th 2024.

During the meeting, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar extended his warmest congratulations and heartiest felicitations to Ambassador Amna Baloch on her appointment as Foreign Secretary.

Considering her extensive diplomatic experience, including her tenure as High Commissioner of Pakistan to Malaysia from 2019 to 2023, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar expressed his confidence that the excellent bilateral relationship between Malaysia and Pakistan will be elevated to greater heights, said a released issued here on Saturday.

Dato' Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan in the meeting said that both sides held extensive constructive discussion aimed at advancing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

He said that both of the countries explored new collaboration in emerging areas such as automotive industry, blue economy, education, energy production and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) for skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Ambassador Dato’ Azhar emphasised that despite the highest bilateral trade recorded at USD1.8 billion previously, there existed immense potential for growth, and that both countries should put efforts to increase the figure through new trade and investment initiatives.

In the regional context, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar highlighted the opportunities presented by ASEAN, particularly Malaysia's strategic position as a gateway to the ASEAN market, offering immense potential for Pakistan to expand its economic engagement in the region.

Malaysia would assume the chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025 and both sides also touched on issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Palestine and Afghanistan.

As both sides were preparing for the upcoming visit by the Prime Minister of Malaysia to Pakistan, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar acknowledged the importance of the visit in reinvigorating relations between the two nations.

Given the last Prime Ministerial visit five years ago, he stressed that the timing was crucial for strengthening ties. The meeting also touched on potential deliverables of the visit, focusing on trade, halal cooperation, air connectivity, and tourism sector.

The meeting marks a renewed step towards further deepening cooperation and cementing the long-standing fraternal ties between Malaysia and Pakistan.

Considering that both Foreign Secretary and High Commissioner have had the privilege of working together during the former’s stint in Malaysia and the latter as Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia overseeing Malaysia-Pakistan relations, the atmosphere of the meeting was warm and friendly.

