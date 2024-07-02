Open Menu

Malaysian Ringgit Forecast To Gradually Appreciate This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:15 PM

Malaysian ringgit forecast to gradually appreciate this year

Economists have forecast the Malaysian ringgit will gradually appreciate by the end of this year amid improved economic fundamentals

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Economists have forecast the Malaysian ringgit will gradually appreciate by the end of this year amid improved economic fundamentals.

BMI Country Risk and Industry Research said in a note on Monday that it retained its 2024 forecast that the Malaysian ringgit will appreciate later this year, rising from MYR4.70/USD currently to MYR4.55/USD by end-2024, implying that the ringgit will likely appreciate more substantially in the fourth quarter.

"Over the medium term, we hold a positive view on the ringgit as narrowing interest rate differentials with the U.S. and a relatively strong growth outlook should remain supportive of the currency," the Fitch Solutions unit said.

The ringgit has been on a broad weakening trend since the start of 2024 and touched multi-year support of MYR 4.80/USD on April 16.

While it has since regained some lost ground, the unit is down 2.5 percent against the U.S. dollar year-to-date, ranking it among the better-performing currencies in Asia.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research also said in a note on Tuesday that it anticipated the ringgit to appreciate especially in the latter part of the second half this year, and to close the year stronger at approximately MYR4.43/USD, as compared to MYR4.59/USD in end-2023.

According to the research house, the influx of foreign funds into emerging markets, particularly in light of the anticipated reduction of the U.S. Fed's federal funds rate, is expected to benefit regional currencies and the ringgit.

MIDF Research also said the expected recovery in Malaysia's external trade and an optimistic economic outlook are poised to bolster the ringgit's performance this year.

In addition, it said elevated commodity prices would also drive increased demand for the ringgit.

"Furthermore, the ringgit will likely benefit from anticipated policy easing by major central banks; vis-a-vis Malaysian Central Bank is expected to maintain the overnight policy rate at 3 percent this year," it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Malaysia Malaysian Ringgit April Market From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points

52 seconds ago
 Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

48 minutes ago
 On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

3 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

4 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

4 hours ago
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

4 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

5 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

5 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

6 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business