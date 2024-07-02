Malaysian Ringgit Forecast To Gradually Appreciate This Year
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Economists have forecast the Malaysian ringgit will gradually appreciate by the end of this year amid improved economic fundamentals
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Economists have forecast the Malaysian ringgit will gradually appreciate by the end of this year amid improved economic fundamentals.
BMI Country Risk and Industry Research said in a note on Monday that it retained its 2024 forecast that the Malaysian ringgit will appreciate later this year, rising from MYR4.70/USD currently to MYR4.55/USD by end-2024, implying that the ringgit will likely appreciate more substantially in the fourth quarter.
"Over the medium term, we hold a positive view on the ringgit as narrowing interest rate differentials with the U.S. and a relatively strong growth outlook should remain supportive of the currency," the Fitch Solutions unit said.
The ringgit has been on a broad weakening trend since the start of 2024 and touched multi-year support of MYR 4.80/USD on April 16.
While it has since regained some lost ground, the unit is down 2.5 percent against the U.S. dollar year-to-date, ranking it among the better-performing currencies in Asia.
Meanwhile, MIDF Research also said in a note on Tuesday that it anticipated the ringgit to appreciate especially in the latter part of the second half this year, and to close the year stronger at approximately MYR4.43/USD, as compared to MYR4.59/USD in end-2023.
According to the research house, the influx of foreign funds into emerging markets, particularly in light of the anticipated reduction of the U.S. Fed's federal funds rate, is expected to benefit regional currencies and the ringgit.
MIDF Research also said the expected recovery in Malaysia's external trade and an optimistic economic outlook are poised to bolster the ringgit's performance this year.
In addition, it said elevated commodity prices would also drive increased demand for the ringgit.
"Furthermore, the ringgit will likely benefit from anticipated policy easing by major central banks; vis-a-vis Malaysian Central Bank is expected to maintain the overnight policy rate at 3 percent this year," it added.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points
Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
More Stories From Business
-
GCWUF arranges RIPE16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish, gains 728 more points52 seconds ago
-
ICCI President express resolve for making country an investment hub2 hours ago
-
Mission Director USAID reaffirms commitment of continue support Pakistan's agriculture sector2 hours ago
-
Euro area unemployment rate in May constant at 6.4%3 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s share of world trade on rise as exports reach $63.6B in 20243 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s share of world trade on rise as exports reach $63.6B in 20243 hours ago
-
NPO to organize Webinar on ‘Excel Skills for Business Forecasting'3 hours ago
-
Euro area annual inflation eases as expected3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Indonesian flying School offers training for more Pilot from Pakistani Airlines5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago