Malaysian Syahrin Injured In Austrian Moto2 Crash

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Malaysian Syahrin injured in Austrian Moto2 crash

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Spain's Jorge Martin won Sunday's Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix marred by a crash injuring Malaysia's Hafizh Syahrin.

After Enea Bastianini fell off coming out of a bend Syahrin hit the Italian's bike at full speed, sending him through the air, smashing his bike into pieces.

The stricken Syahrin was treated on the track and rushed away in an ambulance with his team saying the rider was conscious but had an injured hip.

Edgar Pons and Andi Farid Izdihar also fell as debris littered the track.

The race was eventually restarted with victory going to Martin, the 2018 Moto3 champion.

