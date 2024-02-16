Open Menu

Malaysia's Economy Eases To 3.7 Pct In 2023 Amid Global Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 05:42 PM

Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges

The Malaysian Central Bank announced Friday that Malaysia's economy eased to 3.7 percent in 2023 from 8.7 percent in 2022, amid global trade challenges

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) -- The Malaysian Central Bank announced Friday that Malaysia's economy eased to 3.7 percent in 2023 from 8.7 percent in 2022, amid global trade challenges.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in a statement that the growth moderated amid a challenging external environment, which was due mainly to slower global trade, the global tech downcycle, geopolitical tensions and tighter monetary policies.

On the domestic front, it said that despite the lapse of large policy support provided as the economy started to open up in 2022, the continued recovery in economic activity and labor market conditions supported growth in 2023.

In addition, it said the solid growth performance of the economy is reinforced by a resilient external position.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian economy expanded by 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, as household spending remained supported by improving labor market conditions and easing cost pressures.

According to the BNM, the growth in 2024 will be driven by resilient domestic expenditure and improvement in external demand.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Malaysia Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

18 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the n ..

Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..

25 minutes ago
 Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in aw ..

Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe

59 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti E ..

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore

1 hour ago
  PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

2 hours ago
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

4 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

4 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business