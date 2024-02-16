Malaysia's Economy Eases To 3.7 Pct In 2023 Amid Global Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 05:42 PM
The Malaysian Central Bank announced Friday that Malaysia's economy eased to 3.7 percent in 2023 from 8.7 percent in 2022, amid global trade challenges
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) -- The Malaysian Central Bank announced Friday that Malaysia's economy eased to 3.7 percent in 2023 from 8.7 percent in 2022, amid global trade challenges.
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in a statement that the growth moderated amid a challenging external environment, which was due mainly to slower global trade, the global tech downcycle, geopolitical tensions and tighter monetary policies.
On the domestic front, it said that despite the lapse of large policy support provided as the economy started to open up in 2022, the continued recovery in economic activity and labor market conditions supported growth in 2023.
In addition, it said the solid growth performance of the economy is reinforced by a resilient external position.
Meanwhile, the Malaysian economy expanded by 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, as household spending remained supported by improving labor market conditions and easing cost pressures.
According to the BNM, the growth in 2024 will be driven by resilient domestic expenditure and improvement in external demand.
Recent Stories
Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..
Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..
Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Prices of essential kitchen items fall by 0.78 pc53 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar43 seconds ago
-
Gas tariff hike for captive power plants to affect export industry, says MCCI president1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Large industry grows 3.43 percent in December2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,300 to Rs.212,400 per tola3 hours ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of EZs in tribal districts3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 20249 hours ago