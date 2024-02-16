The Malaysian Central Bank announced Friday that Malaysia's economy eased to 3.7 percent in 2023 from 8.7 percent in 2022, amid global trade challenges

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) -- The Malaysian Central Bank announced Friday that Malaysia's economy eased to 3.7 percent in 2023 from 8.7 percent in 2022, amid global trade challenges.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in a statement that the growth moderated amid a challenging external environment, which was due mainly to slower global trade, the global tech downcycle, geopolitical tensions and tighter monetary policies.

On the domestic front, it said that despite the lapse of large policy support provided as the economy started to open up in 2022, the continued recovery in economic activity and labor market conditions supported growth in 2023.

In addition, it said the solid growth performance of the economy is reinforced by a resilient external position.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian economy expanded by 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023, as household spending remained supported by improving labor market conditions and easing cost pressures.

According to the BNM, the growth in 2024 will be driven by resilient domestic expenditure and improvement in external demand.