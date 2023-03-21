Economists see Malaysia's export outlook will remain uncertain due to sluggish global demand

Affin Hwang Investment Bank said in a note that in the near term, it believes global macroeconomic uncertainties will continue to weigh on trade activities, which pose downside risks to Malaysia's overseas demand, especially with negative events regarding the banking system in the United States.

Due to elevated inflation rate in major economies, it believes that the global financial condition will continue to tighten but at a slower pace in the short term.

Coupled with the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, it said the risks from external factors tilted to the downside.