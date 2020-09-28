UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's Exports Down 2.9 Pct In August

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Malaysia's exports down 2.9 pct in August

Malaysia's exports fell 2.9 percent year-on-year to 79.14 billion ringgit (about 19 billion U.S. dollars) in August due to lower shipment in all sectors

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Malaysia's exports fell 2.9 percent year-on-year to 79.14 billion Ringgit (about 19 billion U.S. Dollars) in August due to lower shipment in all sectors.

Malaysia International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement that exports of manufactured goods in August fell 0.1 percent, due mainly to lower exports of manufactures of metal and chemicals and chemical products.

Exports of agriculture goods decreased by 4.5 percent, mainly on lower exports of sawn timber and moulding as well as natural rubber.

Exports of mining goods also dropped by 25.9 percent over lower exports of liquefied natural gas.

Total trade decreased by 4.6 percent to 145.06 billion ringgit (34.8 billion U.S. dollars) in August, with imports slipping by 6.5 percent to 65.92 billion ringgit(15.81 billion U.S. dollars).

Meanwhile, Malaysia's trade with China increased by 4.

3 percent year-on-year to 27.7 billion ringgit (6.65 billion U.S. dollars).

Exports to China sustained double-digit growth for three consecutive months, surging by 20.9 percent to 13.97 billion ringgit (3.35 billion U.S. dollars). This was boosted mainly by higher exports of electronics and electrical (E&E) products, iron and steel products as well as other manufactures.

Socio-economic research center executive director Lee Heng Guie said, the export performance in August showed still uneven exports recovery ahead on concerns about the pace and strength of the economies of Malaysia's major trading partners.

"By sector, demand of the electronics and electrical products industry still resilient, supported by demand of chips and data solutions under the COVID-19 environment," he said.

He also anticipated Malaysia's exports to contract 5 percent in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Agriculture Malaysia August Gas 2020 All Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Hub71 will launch virtual &#039;Abu Dhabi Decoded& ..

13 minutes ago

Eight police cops booked over corruption

2 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Nahqai Tunnel, Sheikh Zaid Road

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims more lives in Brazil, Mexico

2 minutes ago

'PM's billion tree program, guarantor of safe and ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.