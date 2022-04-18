UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Exports Soars 25.4 Pct To A New High Of 30.99 Bln USD In March

Malaysia's exports surged 25.4 percent year on year to a new high of 131.64 billion ringgit (30.99 billion U.S. dollars) in March, official data showed Monday

The export growth was contributed mainly by robust external demand for electrical and electronic (E&E) products and commodity-based products, namely palm oil and palm oil-based products, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as crude petroleum, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said in a statement.

It also said the E&E products soared to a record high in March due to stronger exports of electronic integrated circuits underpinned by growing digitalization trends.

Meanwhile, exports to major markets notably the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, the United States, the European Union (EU) and Japan recorded double-digit growth.

According to MITI, Malaysia's trade in March expanded by 27.3 percent year on year to a record high of 236.57 billion ringgit.

Its import also increased by 29.9 percent year on year to an all-time high of 104.93 billion ringgit, and trade surplus rose by 10.3 percent to 26.70 billion ringgit.

