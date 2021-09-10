UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Industrial Output Falls 5.2 Pct In July, First Ever Since November 2020

Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) fell 5.2 percent in July from a year earlier, the first decline since November 2020, official data showed Friday

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) fell 5.2 percent in July from a year earlier, the first decline since November 2020, official data showed Friday.

The drop of the IPI was dragged by the manufacturing index which slipped 6.5 percent, and the electricity index which slid 6.

6 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

The main sub-sectors contributing to the downturn in the manufacturing sector in July were transport equipment and other manufactures, non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products, and wood products, furniture, paper products and printing, according to the DOSM.

Meanwhile, the mining index rose 0.6 percent, driven by the increase in natural gas index.

