Malaysia's manufacturing sales in December 2021 grew 15.5 percent to 143.9 billion ringgit from the same month in 2020, official data showed Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:Malaysia's manufacturing sales in December 2021 grew 15.5 percent to 143.9 billion Ringgit from the same month in 2020, official data showed Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the sales value increased by 1.1 percent as against the previous month.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the growth in sales value for the month was driven by the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector (19.9 percent), especially in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products industries.

The expansion was also attributed to the food, beverages and tobacco subsector (19 percent) supported by the manufacture of food products industries as well as the electrical and electronics products subsector (18.4 percent) mainly in the manufacture of computer, optical and electronics products.