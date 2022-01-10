UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Manufacturing Sales Grow 18.8 Pct In November 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Malaysia's manufacturing sales grow 18.8 pct in November 2021

Malaysia's manufacturing sales grew 18.8 percent to 142.4 billion ringgit (about 33.9 billion U.S. dollars) in Nov. 2021 from a year ago, official data showed Monday

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Malaysia's manufacturing sales grew 18.8 percent to 142.4 billion Ringgit (about 33.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in Nov. 2021 from a year ago, official data showed Monday.

The growth in sales value for the month was driven by the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector, which rose 29 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

The expansion was also attributed to the food, beverages and tobacco subsector, which climbed 20.7 percent, as well as the electrical and electronics products subsector, which expanded 17.

8 percent.

According to DOSM, sales value for export-oriented industries, which accounted for 71.7 percent of total sales value, rose 22.2 percent year on year, while domestic-oriented industries increased by 11 percent.

"The growth of sales value for export-oriented industries was in line with the double-digit growth registered in the external trade exports and the price factors that remain favorable," said the DOSM.

For the period of January to November 2021, sales value of the manufacturing sector increased by 15.4 percent to 1,410.8 billion ringgit (about 335.86 billion dollars) compared to the same period in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Same Price Malaysia January November 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Af ..

Romanian PM lauds Pakistan's role in context of Afghan situation

33 minutes ago
 S.Korea registers 187,611 breakthrough COVID-19 in ..

S.Korea registers 187,611 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

11 minutes ago
 Risk of Movement of Terrorists Within CSTO Exists ..

Risk of Movement of Terrorists Within CSTO Exists - Kyrgyz Prime Minister

11 minutes ago
 Mongolia's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 2,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 2,000

11 minutes ago
 Nearly 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered ..

Nearly 2.9 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

11 minutes ago
 vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise ..

Vivo V23e Offers Features That Will Revolutionise the Way You Look at Selfie Sma ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.