KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Malaysia's manufacturing sales grew 18.8 percent to 142.4 billion Ringgit (about 33.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in Nov. 2021 from a year ago, official data showed Monday.

The growth in sales value for the month was driven by the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector, which rose 29 percent, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

The expansion was also attributed to the food, beverages and tobacco subsector, which climbed 20.7 percent, as well as the electrical and electronics products subsector, which expanded 17.

8 percent.

According to DOSM, sales value for export-oriented industries, which accounted for 71.7 percent of total sales value, rose 22.2 percent year on year, while domestic-oriented industries increased by 11 percent.

"The growth of sales value for export-oriented industries was in line with the double-digit growth registered in the external trade exports and the price factors that remain favorable," said the DOSM.

For the period of January to November 2021, sales value of the manufacturing sector increased by 15.4 percent to 1,410.8 billion ringgit (about 335.86 billion dollars) compared to the same period in 2020.